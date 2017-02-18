West Toledo group holds picket against short-term lenders

The city is considering a zoning ordinance that would cap the number of short-term, also known as pay-day, lenders in Toledo, and neighbors in west Toledo are organizing a protest in support of the ordinance.

Sylvania Avenue Neighbors (SAN) will picket Saturday in front of Ohio Auto Loan, which is one pay-day lender in the area they wouldn’t mind letting go.

“There are too many pay-day lenders in Toledo,” said Greg Lyons, president of SAN, in a press release. “While we would like to see more businesses along the Sylvania corridor, the neighbors want businesses that promote neighborhood economic development rather than sucking away wealth from our neighborhood like the pay-day lenders do.”

SAN is a volunteer, resident-led organization working to improve the quality of life in the Five Points neighborhood. The group also works to build social networks, hosts community events, and celebrates the arts, all helps to create a more welcoming neighborhood.

Saturday, SAN will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. at 1641 W. Sylvania in Toledo, and the picketing will follow.

