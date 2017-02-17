Waterville residents to get water from Bowling Green beginning Tuesday

It's official as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. the city of Waterville will begin getting their drinking water from Bowling Green instead of Toledo.

But it's a decision that could affect the entire region.

In 2015, the city signed a contract with Bowling Green to have a pipeline connect them across the Maumee River in order to reduce costs.

When Waterville was told by Toledo in 2014 that their water rate would have to increase by about 68 percent, the city began searching for an alternative water source.

Waterville’s contract with Bowling Green has been signed for a 25-year water supply.

The cost will be $2.4 million and will be paid by bonds sold through the city of Waterville.

Kenneth Blair, the Public Works Director for the city Of Waterville, says the city doesn’t anticipate any problems, but says the changeover could cause cloudiness or brownish colored water similar to what happens when hydrants are flushed.

Anyone who notices a change in water quality, such as cloudiness or brown color, or a change in pressure is asked to call the Municipal Office at 419-878-8100. The city has a detergent that goes in your washing machine that helps remove the rust from the water.

Teri Bodnar, a Waterville resident, says she feels like Toledo has its hands in too many things and she's glad Waterville is separating.

"I think it's good that we're reaching out and looking for other options than just getting everything through Toledo," said Bodnar.

"It certainly is a significant crack in a system that has been built for four decades to see one of the customers actually connecting the pipe and connecting another system. It's scary," said Pete Gerken, Lucas County Commissioner.

Some of Toledo's other water customers have said they'll also split if Toledo doesn't get on board with a new regional system that gives everyone a say.

Gerken says breaking off is not a good option in the long-run.

"This pipe can run both ways. It can be, you know, help be an inter-connection. I think Mayor Broadie and Waterville are willing to be part of a system, but they're not willing to stay a part of the status quo, and the status quo is the City Toledo is the monopoly owner," said Gerken.

The next meeting on a regional water system is March 8.

