Family of Reagan Tokes vows to continue to fight for justice

The family of Reagan Tokes released a public statement regarding the death of their daughter and sister.

Tokes, a senior at Ohio State and native of Monclova Township, was found dead on February 9.

The following is the family's statement in its entirety:

It is with heavy but grateful hearts that our family issues this statement today. Being uplifted through our faith and having an outpouring of love and support for our family this week has been amazing. We are eternally grateful to our Pastors Scot Ocke, Joanie Schilling and our entire church family at Maumee United Methodist Church who welcomed us home this past week to honor and celebrate the beauty and light that is our oldest daughter/sister Reagan Delaney Tokes. Also, thank you to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home/staff for all the beautiful touches and compassionate attention to details that embodied the beauty and grace that was Reagan. The kindness and compassion from family and friends is immeasurable and the support from those who do not even know us is unbelievable. Our daughter blessed our lives as a kind, vibrant, loving soul but to hear all the wonderful stories of those lives she blessed in addition to ours is a true gift. It has helped more than words can say as we struggle with our crushing grief.

We would also like to include in our thanks all of the law enforcement in Grove City, Ohio and all the other agencies involved that have worked and continue to work tirelessly to find justice for Reagan. Although we are not at liberty to comment on the investigation due to the pending legal litigation, what we can say is we will find a way to make a difference in this world for Reagan and all other victims of terrible crimes such as this. The system is flawed and changes need and will happen as a result of this senseless tragedy. We will work our entire lives if necessary to make this happen.

Love conquers evil. Reagan's love and light will continue to shine down upon us, fill our hearts and inspire our spirits. She has departed this earthly life but will never be forgotten. Her wings have spread and she is soaring in splendor in life eternal.

Sincerely,

Lisa McCrary-Tokes, mommy of beloved Reagan Delaney, daddy Toby Tokes and little sister of her Gee Gee, Makenzie Rae Tokes.