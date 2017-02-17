Lucas County Children's Services receives re-accreditation

Children are the silent victims of the opiate epidemic, as more of them are stripped away from their parents who have become addicted to the deadly drug.

With more and more kids coming into Lucas County Children’s Services, executive director Robin Reese says they've been feeling like they are under water lately.

On Thursday the organization did receive some good news. They got word they have been re-accredited, a much needed morale booster.

"The staff that deal with these very complicated cases. We are seeing more secondary trauma amongst staff so to have this accreditation come through like this, it's huge for us," said Robin Reese, the executive director of Lucas County Children Services.

Lucas County Children Services is one of only 16 of the 88 counties in Ohio to get this achievement.

They were first accredited in 2005 and now have been working to maintain the honor.

The Council on Accreditation says children services excelled in every category.

When they come in to look at their operation, they are evaluating everything the organization does from their work with the kids to their management of resources.

“We are so excited that at a time when we are facing one of the worst crises that we've faced in child protection that they come in and say, you're doing good work," said Reese.

There is still a dire need for foster families here in Lucas County.

For those interesting in becoming a foster parent, you are encouraged to sign up by following this link.

The next training classes are in April.

