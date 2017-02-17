Sen. Brown, Sen. Portman react to new EPA leader's confirmation

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt was confirmed Friday as the new leader of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Like many of the President Donald Trump's nominees, he is receiving mixed reviews.

Before the confirmation vote, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) spoke out against Pruitt on the Senate floor.

Brown met with Lake Erie charter boat captain Dave Spangler earlier this week. Spangler said the new EPA leader does not understand how algae blooms hurts his business.

Sandy Bihn, executive director of the Lake Erie Foundation, also voiced her opposition Pruitt's confirmation.

"So I'm concerned that if he if he is very biased against any regulation on air, land, and water, that Lake Erie will be harmed by that," Bihn said. "And we have to work with people that are in positions that can help the lake. And if they're not then we will hold them accountable."

However, Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) voted for him.

He says Pruitt is committed to continue the work already started to protect Lake Erie from algae blooms.

