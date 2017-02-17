Annual fashion show features cancer survivor models

The Victory Center held its 10th annual Luncheon and Fashion Show with cancer survivors Friday.

The sold out event was held in Perrysburg where nearly 40 models wore clothing from local boutiques. Nine of those models were Cancer Survivor models from the Victory Center.

The event's theme was "A Decade of Diamonds". It began at 10:30 a.m. with a social hour followed by a gourmet lunch and New York-style fashion show.

WTOL's Dan Cummins and new weekday anchor Kristi Leigh were two of the event's hosts.

The Victory Center has been supporting and educating cancer patients and families since 1996. It gets most of its operates revenue from the proceeds.

