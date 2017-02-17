Big Board Friday basketball preview: Week 10

As the regular season winds down, teams are fighting for position in their respective conferences in this week's Big Board preview.

The marquee game this week is the renewal of the Northview-Southview rivalry.

Southview is tied atop the Northern Lakes League with Anthony Wayne. Both schools have a 10-2 conference record.

Southview is averaging better than 70 points per game. The Cougars' leading scorer, Ryan Fries has 17.2 points per contest.

Northview is alone in fourth place in the NLL. While a conference title may be out reach, the Wildcats still have plenty to play for when they welcome their rival.

Despite an unimpressive league record, Northview still has winning record at 13-7.

While the Wildcats do not have any scorer among the top five in the league, Logan Jessing is averaging an 8.5 rebounds per game.

Big Board Friday will have highlights from 17 other games from around the area:

Wauseon at Evergreen

Archbold at Delta

Monroe at Bedford

Whitmer at Lima Senior

Pandora-Gilboa at Liberty Benton

St. John's at Findlay

Toledo Christian at Northwood

Rossford at Genoa

Fremont Ross at Clay

Lake at Eastwood

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Maumee

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Central Catholic at St. Francis

Rogers at Start

Waite at Scott

Woodward at Bowsher

