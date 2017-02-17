President of Toledo City Council found with head injuries in parking lot

The President of the Toledo City Council was found on the ground with head injuries in a parking lot Feb 9.

According to a Toledo police report, Steve Steele was found in a parking lot near Monroe street by a man that left M’Osteria bar.

Councilman Steele was found lying on the ground around 11 p.m. bleeding from cuts to his head.

The incident is still under investigation.

