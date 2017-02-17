Toledo man dead after shooting at Econolodge motel in Findlay

A man was shot and killed overnight at the Econolodge in Findlay.

Findlay Police say Marcus Alexander, 31, of Toledo died at the scene.

A suspect, Husam Coleman, 36, of Chicago is currently in custody at the Hancock County Jail.

Police were dispatched around 1 a.m. Friday to reports of gunshots fired outside of the motel.

When officers arrived, they found Mr. Alexander on the second floor of the balcony. They administered aid, but he died at the scene.

Mr. Alexander will undergo an autopsy at the Lucas County Coroner's Office at a later time.

