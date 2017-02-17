Susan G. Komen leading efforts to decrease breast cancer deaths in African Americans

This weekend, Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio is taking a step to help decrease breast cancer mortality in the African American community.

Health Coordinator Amber Currie will lead a breast health and breast cancer education session Saturday at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.

The session will include information about risk factors specific to the African American community, breast self-awareness and identify local resources available to increase access to breast health and breast cancer care.

Cancer survivors from Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will be present to share their journeys.

According to the Susan G. Komen NW Ohio Community Profile, African American women in the 24-county area are 30 percent more likely to die from breast cancer than white women.

These education sessions are part of the effort close the breast health gap through increased screenings, deeper awareness and better access to breast health and breast cancer care.

The session will run Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 445 Dorr Street.

A similar session will happen Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church at 2025 Airport Highway.

