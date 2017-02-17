Four teens face charges for threat toward Washington Local Schools

The Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor will charge four teenagers Thursday for making a threat against Washington Local Schools.

The threat was made on social media last weekend.

All four are students at Washington Local.

Toledo Police identified the student who posted the threat early Monday, but the other three students were identified in the past two days.

All four will be charged with inducing panic, which is a first degree misdemeanor.

