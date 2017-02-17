Monclova Twp Fire hosting all-you-can-eat taco dinner to benefit firefighters

The Monclova Township Fire Association is hosting an all-you-can-eat taco dinner to support its firefighters.

The dinner will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The cost is $8 per person and includes one drink of choice.

All money raised will go towards purchasing new equipment or supplies for the firefighters.

The fire station is located at 4395 Albon Rd. in Monclova.

Attendees should park in front of the fire station or in the rear near the baseball diamond and enter in the north side door.

Bring everyone you know and bring an appetite.

