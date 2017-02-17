10th annual blood drive held in honor of fallen officer - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

10th annual blood drive held in honor of fallen officer

Through donation, Toledo will honor an officer killed in the line of duty a decade ago.

The annual Keith Dressel blood drive is happening Thursday.

Dressel was shot and killed by a teenager in February of 2007.

The blood drive will go on until 1 p.m. at the Toledo Police Patrol Association Union Hall on Franklin Avenue near downtown Toledo.

