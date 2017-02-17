10th annual blood drive held in honor of fallen officer

Through donation, Toledo will honor an officer killed in the line of duty a decade ago.

The annual Keith Dressel blood drive is happening Thursday.

Dressel was shot and killed by a teenager in February of 2007.

The blood drive will go on until 1 p.m. at the Toledo Police Patrol Association Union Hall on Franklin Avenue near downtown Toledo.

