Driver crashes into building downtown

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A driver has crashed into a building in downtown Toledo, according to police.

The accident happened at Adams and 17th around 8 a.m. Friday.

Police say injuries were reported, but the extent is not known at this time.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

