Monster trucks invade Huntington Center for jam-packed weekend

Monster Trucks are taking over the Glass City as they gear up for Monster Jam this weekend.

Events will run Friday through Sunday, and fans will also have the chance to purchase Party in the Pit Passes where they can be up close and personal with the Monster Jam trucks and drivers.

Tickets for the “most adrenaline-charged, action-packed motorsports experience delivering edge-of-your-seat excitement” are available on Ticketmaster.

Both Monster Jam and Party in the Pits will take place at the Huntington Center:

Monster Jam Event

Feb. 17 - 7 p.m.

Feb. 18 - 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Feb. 19 - 1 p.m.

Party in the Pits

Feb. 18 - 10:30 a.m. to noon

Feb. 19 - 10:30 a.m. to noon

The event will feature four trucks and drivers vying to be the Toledo champion, including Grave Digger, driven by Pablo Hufftaker, Monster Mutt, driven by Kevin Crocker, Bad News Travels Fast, driven by Brandon Derrow and Aftershock, driven by Bob Robbins.

All competitors are trained at Monster Jam University where they master the skills of driving Monster Jam trucks, which are around 12 feet tall and 12 feet wide. The trucks sit on 66-inch tires and weigh no less than 10,000 pounds.

These massive trucks are capable of speeds up to 100 mph and can fly distances from 125 to 130 feet and up to 35 feet into the air.

For more information on Monster Jam, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.