Monster trucks invade Huntington Center for jam-packed weekend

Fans have gathered at a Detroit concert venue to remember singer Chris Cornell.More >>
Fans have gathered at a Detroit concert venue to remember singer Chris Cornell.More >>
Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill says it's time for the state to decriminalize marijuana.More >>
Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill says it's time for the state to decriminalize marijuana.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
A man on a Hawaii-bound flight described as disheveled and unruly was subdued by passengers and flight attendants who used an airplane drink cart to block him from getting to the front of the jet.More >>
A man on a Hawaii-bound flight described as disheveled and unruly was subdued by passengers and flight attendants who used an airplane drink cart to block him from getting to the front of the jet.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Harpists from all over the globe traveled to Archbold, Ohio for the 10th Annual Harp Gathering at Sauder Village.More >>
Harpists from all over the globe traveled to Archbold, Ohio for the 10th Annual Harp Gathering at Sauder Village.More >>
Officials are investigating the vandalism of Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial in Put-In-Bay on May 13.More >>
Officials are investigating the vandalism of Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial in Put-In-Bay on May 13.More >>
Paulding County will remain under a State of Emergency as result of Straight Line Wind Storms that happened Thursday evening.More >>
Paulding County will remain under a State of Emergency as result of Straight Line Wind Storms that happened Thursday evening.More >>
The rain and gray skies are not dampening the spirits of those who are taking part in the 23rd Annual Oregon Fest this weekend.More >>
The rain and gray skies are not dampening the spirits of those who are taking part in the 23rd Annual Oregon Fest this weekend.More >>