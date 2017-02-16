Michigan stuns Wisconsin in the last game near the home of two NW Ohio stars

Wisconsin was ranked 11th in the nation and was the only Big 10 to make the NCAA Tournament preview coming into Thursday's game against Michigan.

But with dominant second half by the men in the maize and blue, the Wolverines stunned the Badgers with a 64-58 win.

It was the last game in the northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan area for Whitmer grad Nigel Hayes and Bowling Green High School grad Vitto Brown.

Both players are seniors for the Badgers and hoped to have one more big game in an arena so close to where they grew up.

"It definitely would have felt better if we got the job done," Brown said. "But it would be fun to catch up with the fam we don't get to see that often. So that was definitely fun for us."

"It's obviously good have people come and see you," Hayes said. "Nonetheless, it's still good to see them afterwards."

Both Hayes and Brown struggled during the game.

Hayes finished with six points and five rebounds while Brown finishes with no points and three rebounds.

However, both are confident Wisconsin can make a deep run in both the Big 10 tournament and NCAA tournament.

"We still have a lot of season ahead of us," Hayes said."There are a lot of things we can take care of."

But in the last game playing so close to where they grew up, there are other things on their mind than simply a loss.

"I'm a momma's boy, so I get to see my momma."

The ties the Badgers with Purdue and Marlyand for first place in the Big 10.

Wisconsin returns to home Sunday for a game against the No. 23 Maryland Terrapins.

