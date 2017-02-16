Group fighting heroin petitions for affordable rehab

Members of a non-profit group in Fremont called ‘Fight for Recovery’ made a trip Thursday night to a city council meeting.

They’ve been collecting petitions to address the community’s heroin epidemic.

Four hundred signatures are on them.

The petitions call for a way of funding an affordable rehab and detox center in Fremont.

Richie Webber heads ‘Fight For Recovery’ and knows firsthand about addiction.

“I’m a recovering addict. I’ve been clean from heroin for over two years now,” Webber said.

Webber and the people signing the petitions asked the council to take 50 percent of seized drug deal assets, such as money, cars and property, to build and maintain an affordable detox and rehab center.

That means no need to find taxpayer money to fund the project.

“Right now it’s not just affordable as far as a rehab center goes. We don’t have a rehab center in Fremont. So the next closest one is Toledo or Dayton,” Webber explained.

It’s still too early to tell if the council will buy into the idea.

But members admit addiction cannot be ignored.

“I know that it’s going to be an impossible dream but if we got people like Richie working to try and treat it and avoid it and help the people the people that do it, I think we can knock it down,” said Councilwoman Angie Ruiz.

