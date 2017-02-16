Series of workshops announced for teens searching for summer job

Teens searching some extra summer money can get help on a number of skills during a series of workshops leading up to the city of Toledo Youth Commission's Teen Job Fair.

There will be three workshops focusing on resume writing. Students should bring a USB drive to save their files from the workshop. The dates of the workshops are:

Saturday, February 18, 2017 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Oregon Branch - 3340 Dustin Rd.

Tuesday, March 07, 2017 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Kent Branch - 3101 Collingwood Blvd.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Main Library - 325 North Michigan St.

Five workshops will focus on interviewing. Student will learn basic interviewing tips to impress potential employers. The dates of the workshops are:

Saturday, February 18, 2017 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM West Toledo Branch - 1320 Sylvania Ave.

Saturday, February 25, 2017 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Oregon Branch - 3340 Dustin Rd.

Saturday, February 25, 2017 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Maumee Branch - 501 River Rd.

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Kent Branch - 3101 Collingwood Blvd.

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Main Library - 325 North Michigan St.

Another five workshops will focus on workplace behavior so teens can retain their job and continue to impress their employer. The dates of the workshops are:

Saturday, March 04, 2017 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Oregon Branch - 3340 Dustin Rd.

Saturday, March 04, 2017 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM West Toledo Branch - 1320 Sylvania Ave.

Saturday, March 11, 2017 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Maumee Branch - 501 River Rd.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Main Library - 325 North Michigan St.

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Kent Branch - 3101 Collingwood Blvd.

The workshops will ultimately lead up to the Toledo Youth Commission's Teen Job Fair on Saturday, April 1.

