Cricket West hoping to bring more local businesses to west Toledo

More retail stores are coming to west Toledo. But this time, the stores are keeping it local.

Cricket West development announced locally owned businesses are set to move in on Central Avenue.

While the Cricket West building has been on Central Avenue for years, it needed locally-owned businesses to provide a new spark.

Cake in a Cup, a cupcakes shop, has already confirmed they will open a shop at the Cricket West location. A popular Perrysburg eatery, Zingo's Mediterranean, is also in talks to open a new location on Central Avenue.

And while controversy surrounds the west Toledo Kroger development, Cricket West is trying to remain a symbol of investment and growth in west Toledo.

