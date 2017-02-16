Senator Portman fights opioid epidemic with bill

Senator Rob Portman is a co-sponsor of a bill designed to fight the opioid epidemic.

A bipartisan bill introduced in Washington that requires the addresses of foreign shipments.

The postal system would be provided with specific information about where it's coming from, where it's going, and who is sending it.

“Law enforcement told me if they had that information they'd be able to target the packages more effectively. So you're not looking at millions of packages but maybe dozens of packages because of where it's from, where it's going, what people say is in it,” said Senator Rob Portman.

Senator Portman says synthetic drugs and fentanyl and carfentanil are being shipped into the US from foreign countries using the US Postal Service.

