Fremont cancer center sees higher than expected patients in first year

A new way of treating cancer patients in our area has seen more success that originally expected.

This week marks the one year anniversary for ProMedica's Dorothy L. Kern Cancer Center in Fremont.

Which was established to locally offer cancer treatment that patients would normally have to drive an hour to receive.

The center has seven infusions rooms, and multiple radiation therapy chairs.

For the first year, the center expected to serve 180 patients, but ended up seeing more than 200.

They also offer a new state of the art mammography equipment for early detection.

Pam Jensen, president of ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont, says the goal is to take the additional stress of traveling out of the already difficult process of cancer treatment.

Our focus is on trying to keep the patients in our community. We're a 501c3 community based organization, and so we want to be able to provide the care as close to home as we can." said Jensen.

"Well, that takes a lot of stress out of the situation. And it's really convenient for the neighborhood and for the community here to have this place." said Fremont cancer patient Grover Dowell.

The center is capable of serving 360 patients, and also has room to expand.

ProMedica plans on establishing another treatment center in another Northwest Ohio community next year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.