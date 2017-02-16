Promedica launches "On Demand" digital appointments

We've all experienced it, being stuck inside a waiting room for a doctors appointment.

But now a digital health visit could help both patients and doctors.

The new "Promedica On Demand" service is a new tool to connect patients with their health car provider online.

And it's expected to alleviate some congestion inside waiting rooms while also speeding up the diagnoses and treatments for non emergency patients.

Patients can easily create an account from the on demand landing page, fill out medical information and then search through the physicians who are available to have a tele-visit.

The Doctor and patient converse as if they are in the same room on symptoms, and the patient can even be walked through a simple physical exam, all from there own computer or on a smartphone app.

"We're able to provide a similar experience to what they would get by going to the doctor, and potentially it will alleviate some of the stress on primary care physicians and urgent cares. If just a few of those patients stay home and utilize this service" said Dr. David Knieriem, a Promedica Physician.

Many Promedica Doctors are setting schedules for their online availability.

The online appointments cost $49, or the cost of a Paramount Commercial copay.

"We want to make sure that we can get people in at the right place, the right time, and for the right cost. And so, what I think this does is it allows our consumers on their flexibility and their schedules to really be able to connect with our providers and maintain that continuity of care throughout all of our care sites." said Director of Business Development for Promedica Physicians Brandon Falknor.

The On Demand app also features smart watch and Fit-bit integration.

For more information, visit their website.