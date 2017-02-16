Player involved in Bluffton University bus crash speaks at UT

A former college baseball player who survived a deadly bus crash a decade ago spoke to students at the University of Toledo Thursday.

Tim Berta played baseball for Bluffton University in 2007.

That year, the team's bus was involved in a deadly crash that killed seven.

Berta was among several others that was seriously hurt in the crash.

Berta spoke to students who are thinking about going into the field of occupational therapy.

"Because I was pretty dog gone bad," Berta said. "And how much I want to express to them how much the occupational therapy aspect of it helped me in my daily living and life."

March 2 will mark the tenth anniversary of the devastating crash.

