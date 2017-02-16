Fremont college begins re-branding initiative - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fremont college begins re-branding initiative

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

A Fremont college began part of its re-branding initiative Thursday.

Terra State Community College began installing new signs at the school.

The $150,000 project is part of the school's re-branding initiative.

On Thursday, the signs on Napoleon Street were removed and replaced.

The large sign near the school's route 53 entrance will be replaced as well.

