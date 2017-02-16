Owens huge investment provides Cherry Street Mission's new Trade school

At a news conference Thursday, Owens Corning gave Cherry Street Mission $500,000 to start a school for Building Trades.

This 9 to 11-month program is already in the works, and both organizations are eager to get community members involved.

"We know we have some real challenges in this community, so helping those who are underemployed or unemployed gain those skills to come employed is critical,” said Don Rettig, Owens Corning President.



"The $500,000 is going directly to the building trade school,” said Dan Rogers, Cherry Street Mission President.



Cherry Street Mission is hoping to have the trade school completed by the third quarter of this year.

