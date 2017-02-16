Traffic Alert: westbound I-475 to northbound U.S. Route 23 closes tonight

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District Two announced Thursday the ramp from westbound I-475 to northbound US 23 will be closed.

The ramp will be closed Thursday at 9 p.m. to Friday, Feb 17 at 6 a.m.

The detour route will be southbound I-475 to eastbound SR 2/Airport Highway (Exit 8A).

It will be closed for clean-up and guardrail repairs from a recent accident.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.