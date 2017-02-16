Girl Scouts partner with Mobile Meals, help stop hunger

The troop in Ottawa Hills collected granola bars for the Mobile Meals Weekender Program.

It provides healthy kid-friendly snacks to 1,500 children at local schools who would otherwise not have enough to eat over the weekend.

"It’s amazing that people in our own community don't know that there are children right here that are hungry that go hungry every weekend, who aren't getting enough food. And the fact that a brownie troop of young gals are supporting this program,” said Carolyn Fox/ Mobile Meals.

The Ottawa Hills troop collected over 3,000 granola bars for the non-profit organization.

A major donation for Mobile Meals, thanks to some hard-working Girl Scouts.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.