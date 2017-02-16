Say 'See Ya Later' to Winter

If the winter blues have you down, pack your bags, because we’re heading on an extended spring break. Beginning Friday, a warming trend will float over our area through nearly the end of February.



Not only will this warmth be well above average, Saturday brings a chance for record breaking highs as they are likely to reach into the 60s.





Warmer temperatures won’t be the only thing you’ll notice, a good deal of sunshine will accompany the pleasant feel, at least through the first half of next week.









Wondering when or if the cold will return? Make sure to download the First Alert Weather App to track your 10 day forecast!