Money Talks News: Tips to stretch that Spring Break buck

Students all over the country are about to embark on Spring Break. No matter what the destination, it's the students who plan and stay flexible. They're the ones who are going to have a great break, without breaking the bank.

"Just hang out at the beach. It's free entertainment, free enjoyment," said Scott McMillen, student.

First, airfare can be a huge expense. Instead, get a group together and carpool. Road trips can be super fun and a great way to split cost.

Second, pack carefully. Bring your own sunscreen, toiletries, snacks, and drinks. You'll save a ton by avoiding convenience stores and gift shops.

Third, talk to the locals. Ask where the best happy hour buffets are. If you're eating out, get restaurant coupons and gift certificates in advance from sites like restaurant.com.

Also, make your meals. Rent a room with a kitchen. You can find them to fit even a tight budget.

Can't afford a beachfront hotel, well here's an idea, how about a hostel? One for women, one for men, and you can get a bunk for 30 bucks a night. Be prepared to follow the rules though. They don't allow loud partying here and no fraternizing.

Lastly, don't give your smartphone a break. Group discount sites like Living Social and Groupon offer deals on everything from trips to food. And there are apps-a-plenty for discounts, language translation, weather and more.

These tips don't just apply to students. All of them, even the hostel idea apply to breakers of all ages.

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.