Families needed to host HS exchange students for upcoming school year

The AFS study abroad program is looking for families to host high school exchange students for the 2017-2018 school year.

Host families will help build bridges of intercultural relationship at home through providing housing, meals and their lives with students. The host families are needed for support and guidance as they would be for their own children.

Each year over 2,000 students from 90 countries are placed in communities like Northwest, Ohio. An exchange student from Germany hosted by a Sylvania family

A host mom of a student from Germany expresses her experience of being a host mom.

“Having Pit live with us has been an amazing experience,” said Tara Schenkenberger, Pit Kleiner’s host mom. “We share his dry sense of humor and his love of sports. In the five months he has been with us he has become a member of our family and that will never change even when he returns to Germany.”

Pit Kleiner is an exchange student from Germany that attends Sylvania Southview. He played on the school football team, wrestling team and volunteered his time serving at a community diner. He also earned a 3.4 GPA after his first quarter of school.

There are 18 students that are attending high schools in the Northwest area.

For more information, on how to become a host family, volunteer with AFS, or study abroad call 800-AFS-INFO or visit their website.

