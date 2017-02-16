Ohio bill would allow longer sentence for disfiguring victim

A man on a Hawaii-bound flight described as disheveled and unruly was subdued by passengers and flight attendants who used an airplane drink cart to block him from getting to the front of the jet.More >>
Monday will bring a break from the rain with partly sunny skies and highs near 70s.More >>
Opponents are praising a decision to suspend deliberations on a proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear plants, even as Akron-based FirstEnergy continues to push for the deal.More >>
The Michigan appeals court has affirmed the murder conviction of a boy who was 12 years old when he fatally stabbed another boy at a playground near Grand Rapids.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5 percent in April but remained higher than the national rate.More >>
