UT athlete files civil suit for night that left her badly burned

A University of Toledo athlete that was badly burned by a fellow college student has filed a civil suit.

Janelle Noe was severely burned during a weekend part in January of 2016.

Christopher Housel pleaded no contest to a charge of criminal damage and underage consumption, both misdemeanor charges to which the judge found him guilty.

Housel was ultimately sentenced to four months in jail and community service in a burn unit.

Noe, along with her parents Christopher and Mindy, filed a complaint against six different defendants in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

"It's a civil suit particularly for damages, particularly for money damages," said Jerry Phillips of Wittenburg & Phillips. Phillips represented Housel during the criminal case.

"Typically the civil suits will take a lot longer than the criminal cases, mainly because of the discovery process," Phillips said. "That is taking depositions, filing written questions or interrogatories for the other side."

Housel is among the list of defendants listed in the suit. Additional students at the party, the house landlord and the store that sold the underage students the Everclear alcohol, which ignited the flames, are also listed in the suit.

"It's not unusual because you want to name everybody that potentially may be liable under your theory of what the case is about," Phillips said.

The Noe family is seeking more than $25,000 in the case against each defendant.

The case will be heard in the court of James Bates.

