Blue Buffalo recalls some dog food cans

There’s another recall affecting dog owners.

Blue Buffalo says aluminum may be in some of its canned dog food, including the Homestyle Recipe Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables.

The cans being recalled are 12.5 ounces with a “best buy” date of August 2019.

If you have this food, return it to where you bought it for a refund.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.