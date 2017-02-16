Technology school offers open house Thursday

Students at Toledo Technology Academy are learning skills that most students do not.

For example, they’re learning how to build robots.

Thursday, the school will be hosting an open house to show off what students have created.

Ted Richardson, who is an instructor at the Toledo Technology Academy, is one of the people helping students prepare for life after high school.

“We have internships for our senior students, where they actually spend a month out on the job in various local industries. We teach team building skills and how to work in a team, how to make a presentation and today, some of our new seventh grade students will be leading the tour groups,” Richardson said.

Those who head out to TTA for a tour will be able to experience the robots up close, as well as, the school’s first competition robot will be performing trial runs in the gym.

Richardson also said some of their labs will be open, showcasing alternative energy projects, engineering projects and many other assignments the kids have been working on every day.

The open house Thursday will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, head to the Toledo Technology Academy's Facebook page.

