Police search for teen missing more than a month

Police are searching for a teen who never made it to school back in January.

According to Toledo police, 17-year-old Terrance Bouler left his home on Colburn Street on Jan 7 and never made it to school.

Bouler is 6'6" and weighs 170 pounds.

If you know his whereabouts, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.