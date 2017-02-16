Police need help identifying men accused of shoplifting Best Buy - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police need help identifying men accused of shoplifting Best Buy

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police need your help identifying three men accused of stealing from the Best Buy in west Toledo.

Police say the three men walked into the store earlier this month and stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Only two pictures are available, but police say three are involved.

