Police need help identifying men accused of shoplifting Best Buy

A man who assisted in three robberies will appear in court Thursday.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) is offering a reward for anyone who helps them in the search of two fugitives.

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Kroger in Holland.

Officials are investigating the vandalism of Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial in Put-In-Bay on May 13.

Police say Michael R. Wilson robbed the Stop N Shop on Secor Rd. in west Toledo and the Stop and Go on Sylvania on Wednesday May 10. According to police,

Toledo police need your help identifying three men accused of stealing from the Best Buy in west Toledo.

Police say the three men walked into the store earlier this month and stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Only two pictures are available, but police say three are involved.

