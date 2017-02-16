Bicyclist identified, person questioned in deadly hit-skip on US 6 in Williams Co.

Authorities have identified the a bicyclist that was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Williams County Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Keith R. Brown,57, of Bryan was killed when he was hit by a vehicle at about 6:45 a.m. on US 6 between CR 4-50 and CR 5.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours while crews examined the scene.

Troopers located the vehicle, as well as, identified and questioned a driver potentially involved.

Charges are pending until the investigation is complete and presented to the Williams County Prosecutor, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP thanked the public for its help in the investigation.

If you have any information, contact OSHP at 419-784-1025.

