Crews knock out house fire in central Toledo

Toledo Fire battled a blaze in central Toledo Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Vance Street after 6 a.m.

After arriving, crews was able to get the fire under control quickly and knock the remaining flames out.

Officials say a man does live inside the home but was not there at the time of the fire. The home can be saved, however, Red Cross will still provide assistance.

A fire investigator said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

