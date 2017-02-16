Crews knock out house fire in central Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews knock out house fire in central Toledo

Toledo Fire battled a blaze in central Toledo Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Vance Street after 6 a.m.

After arriving, crews was able to get the fire under control quickly and knock the remaining flames out.

Officials say a man does live inside the home but was not there at the time of the fire. The home can be saved, however, Red Cross will still provide assistance. 

A fire investigator said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

