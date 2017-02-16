Driver taken to hospital after crash on I-475

A woman is in the hospital after an overnight crash on I-475.

It happened near the Central Avenue exit in Sylvania Township around 3 a.m.

Troopers say the woman lost control and crashed, hitting the guard rail.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated. Her injuries are unknown.

One lane was closed while rescue crews were on scene, but it has since reopened.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.