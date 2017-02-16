Athlete of the Week: Janice Monakana

On February 1 against Buffalo at Savage Arena, Janice Monakana became just the 26th player in Toledo women’s basketball history to score 1,000 points in her Rockets career.

“I think for me, it was just important that each year I strive to get better. Things that I wasn’t good at the years, like my freshman and sophomore year. Those were things that were pointed out to me at the end of the year. And those were things I focused on," Monakana said. “And I think that I’ve gotten better with my leadership, my consistency, and just, you know, trying to make sure my presence is known on the court. So I think all those things have kind of helped me be the player I am today.”

Monakana not only surpassed the 1,000-point mark, but also had a game-high 29 points en route to an 85 to 63 Toledo win.

Then, in the Rockets first game back at Savage since that night, Monakana was honored with the game ball in celebration of her achievement.

“Only 26 players have garnered that milestone. And so for Janice to be one of those, to see how far she’s come. From practicing two days-a-week in high school to six days out of seven here and to grow by leaps and bounds every year,” said head coach Tricia Cullop. “I couldn’t be more proud of her, she’s a joy to coach and I’m really going to miss her when she graduates. But it was really fun to do it on a rivalry day, where we had a great crowd. She deserved for that many people to appreciate what she has done.”

For the London, England native, she says the difference over the years has been her mindset.

“I’m just really taking this one game at a time this year,” Monakana said. “I’m not putting no pressure on myself. I just want to be consistent each game. So just focusing on things that I do good and making sure people respect me out there, and just being a good leader for my teammates.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.