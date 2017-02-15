Locally bred dog wins best in show at Westminster Dog Show

An award-winning dog from Northwest Ohio brought home one of the most prestigious awards in the dog show circuit.

The five-year-old German shepherd, Rumor, won overall best in show at the Westminster Dog Show.

Rumor attended Westminster in 2016 and won the herding group but was beaten out of best in show to a German Short-haired Pointer.

“She’s got a really super good attitude,” said Rumor’s handler Kent Boyles in 2016. “She loves the shows; she’s got a great personality.”

Before Rumor, only one German Shepherd had won Westminster.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.