Toledo bar declared a public nuisance

The owner of a Toledo bar received a letter Wednesday from police chief George Kral declaring the establishment as a public nuisance.

The Pour House Bar at 4301 Bennett Street has been the center of numerous calls for gunfire and drug complaints.

The bar was previously raided by authorities. The search confiscated drug paraphernalia, 200 grams of pot, five handguns, including one that was stolen, along with pills and Codeine syrup.

In a letter to the owner of the bar, Janel L. Craig, George Kral ordered Craig to cease and desist from maintaining the bar.

Kral warned if the bar remained open, police would padlock the doors and sell off everything inside.

