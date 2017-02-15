Woman's house robbed hours after she volunteers to feed local homeless

A Wauseon couple, who has worked for years to give back to the community and help those in need, is looking for help after thousands of dollars of equipment from their pole barn workshop was stolen.

Linda Wurns founded the group "Taking It to the Streets" to help the less fortunate of Northwest Ohio.

On Sunday, the group fed over 250 people at a downtown Toledo event.

"I have been donating to the homeless since I was 17 years old. I lived on the east side of Toledo, I had absolutely nothing," said Wurns.

But after the long day of charity work, while Linda and her husband Vaughn slept, someone broke into their pole barn.

The intruders stole a brand new generator used at the charity event, power tools, chain saws, an air compressor and more.

Linda is devastated, not only at the loss, but that someone so desperate to steal from a stranger would rob a charitable family like hers.

"I would do anything within my ability to help that person or get them what they need," she said. "No need to take from me."

Linda has a message for the thieves, who may live in the area.

"All I'm asking is for you to bring it back, no questions, just bring it back," said Wurns.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Fulton County Sheriff at 419-335-4010.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.