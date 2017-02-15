Man indicted on child sex crimes stemming from 1992

A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man for child sex charges more than two decades after his alleged crimes.

David Jensen, 47, was charged Tuesday with four counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to the indictment, Jensen raped a child under 13-year-old in 1992.

Jensen is currently in the Lucas County Jail.

There is no word when Jensen will make his first court appearance.

