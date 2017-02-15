Perrysburg to host Winterfest this weekend

Professional ice sculptures from all across the country will head to Perrysburg this weekend, as the city hosts its annual Winterfest.

The ice sculpting competition is a huge draw, although, 60 degree weather and ice sculptures sounds like a recipe for puddles.

But those who make it happen say the show will go on, and that 60 degrees sounds good for Winterfest.

"It’s definitely a plus. Last year we had one of the biggest crowds we've ever had. We had feedback from a lot of the businesses in downtown that it was one of the busiest days they’ve had all year long,” said Kati McDougle with Downtown Perrysburg Inc.

Last year’s weather was just about the same as this weekend’s forecast and will certainly help the bulk of activities, such as the beer tasting and kids’ events.

Plus, those ice sculptures will be just fine. The competition will be completed and judged fast enough that it won’t matter, and the local commission works will be on display with some extra shelter.

“Last minute we were working with American Rental, and they were able to get us a tent, and we’re going to protect those carvings from the sun, so we will have beautiful ice sculptures and our beautiful, historic Perrysburg all weekend long,” McDougle said.

For more details and schedule of events, you can head to the Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. website.

