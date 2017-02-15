Detroit Avenue to close northbound lanes for work on I-75 bridge

ODOT is set to begin a major project Friday to repair to the I-75 bridge over Detroit Avenue.

The project will close the northbound lanes of Detroit Avenue between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

ODOT expects the project will be complete by next Wednesday or Thursday.

Most of the recent closures have been happening at night to ease traffic pains, but ODOT says the daytime closures is because of the noise.

Workers will be driving the foundation for the new bridge, which can be quite loud.

The detour for the project is at Berdan Avenue, Haverhill Drive and Phillips Avenue, an area already flooded with orange barrels.

On the route is a Valero gas station.

Andrea Franklin, who works at the Pita Pit inside the station, says the work is giving customers a reason to avoid the area.

"They cannot get on right here, they cannot get off right here no more," Franklin said. "So it's definitely messing up their commute, which is making it to where they don't stop in here as frequent."

The project is part of the overall I-75 widening project in Lucas County.

Even though the widen project has been going on for awhile, residents are still frustrated.

"We definitely do get a lot of people coming and saying they're tired of it. 'When is it going to be done? How long will it gone on?'" Franklin said. "And we're just hoping that it ends soon."

The whole project is set to be finished in July of 2018.

