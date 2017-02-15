Man indicted in fatal hit-and-run crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man indicted in fatal hit-and-run crash

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
Christopher Mock (Source: Lucas County Jail) Christopher Mock (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man for vehicular homicide after a fatal hit-and-run crash in December.

Police say Christopher Mock, 20, hit a car driven by 72-year-old Starr David Schultz on Bennett Road in Toledo on December 27, 2016.

Starr died from his injuries several days after the accident.

Mock also faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident.

