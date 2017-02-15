Police search for Holland Sunoco robbery suspect

Police are looking for a man that robbed a Sunoco station in Holland late Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Dave Carter of the Lucas County Sheriff’s department, a man dressed in black went into the Sunoco station at Airport and Rhode Island Road.

The thief was wearing a black ski mask and tan or brown work boots when he demanded money.

Witnesses did not see the man get into a vehicle nor did they see the direction the man fled from the Sunoco station.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

