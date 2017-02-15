Mother of child raped by Timothy, Esten Ciboro appears in court

The biological mother of the teen raped and held captive by Timothy and Esten Ciboro appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Stafonda Hawkins was originally arrested in Toledo for a misdemeanor charge of writing bad checks.

The judge ordered her to stay out of jail, attend classes and pay restitution.

After failing to appear for a probation violation charge in late-January, an arrest warrant was issued Hawkins.

The judge ordered Hawkins to continue the terms of her probation to avoid jail.

