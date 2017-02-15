Tiffin man arrested after drug raid

Tiffin police, along with deputies from the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, arrested a man Tuesday during a drug a raid.

Police and deputies with the Seneca County Drug Task Force, raided a home at 70 ½ Coe Street.

Officers and deputies found heroin, drug paraphernalia and criminal tools at the residence.

Officers also discovered a safe which contained a firearm.

Cody R. Brown, 26, who lived at the home, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

“The collaboration between all the Law Enforcement Agencies involved was instrumental to the success of this investigation. And having another Heroin dealer in jail, just means this community is a little safer tonight," said Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens.

Additional charges of trafficking, having weapons under disability and possession of criminal tools against Brown are pending.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.